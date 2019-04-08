Worsening indigenous homeless crisis

Indigenous leaders have gathered in Melbourne to find solutions to what they say is a worsening crisis in their communities.
Source: AAP
Published 8 April 2019 at 1:25pm, updated 8 April 2019 at 1:37pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With thousands living on the streets every night, Aboriginal Australians are vastly over-represented in the nation's homeless population.
