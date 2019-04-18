SBS Filipino

Young Australians concerned about climate change

A young man protesting about climate change

Students take part in a strike for climate change Source: AAP

Published 18 April 2019 at 12:58pm, updated 18 April 2019 at 1:00pm
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A new report has found an overwhelming number of young Australians are concerned about climate change.

They are the generation who will suffer the effects of climate change and are deeply disappointed by inaction. They also have a high level of distrust in politicians.

 

