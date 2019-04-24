SBS Filipino

Zamboanga City's pride makes it to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games

Hidilyn Diaz makes it to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games

Hidilyn Diaz during the victory ceremony for the women's 53kg weightlifting event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 21, 2018. Source: MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images

Published 24 April 2019 at 3:35pm, updated 24 April 2019 at 3:48pm
Available in other languages

Olympic Games weightlifting silver medalist and Zamboanga City's pride Hidilyn Diaz has qualified for the 2020 games in Tokyo after notching three silver medals on Monday, 22 April at the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China.

