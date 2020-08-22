Paglaban sa cervical cancer

Highlights Pinagsisikapn ngayon ng Australia na ma-eliminate ang cervical cancer

Mahigit 62 milyong buhay ang maisasalba sa susunod na siglo kung papalakasin ang cervical cancer treatment

ang mga pangmundong stratehiya ay dinisenyo upang mapalakas ang kanilang kalusugan at tugunan ang mga isyu ukol sa cervical cancer

Ang sakit na cervical cancer ay hindi biro, may estimated 930 na bagong kaso nito sa Australia at nagdulot ng mahigit dalawang daang kamatayan ngayong taong 2020.





"Look, cervical cancer is an enormous problem globally. In fact in many countries in the world it's the most common cancer in women. Unfortunately those tend to be the poorest countries in the world. Unfortunately more than 300,000 women die every single year from cervical cancer. So, even in the context of the current crisis this is still a crisis which is evolving that's been going on and will cause the death of many hundreds of thousands of women if we don't act now," ani Professor Karen Canfell, Chair ng Cancer Council’s Screening and Immunisation Committee.















