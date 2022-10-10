Artist of the Month: 'Red Roy' lumilikha ng musika na makaka-apekto sa buhay ng mga tao

Highlights Ang Oktubre 10 ay World Mental Health Day.

Tinatayang 1 sa 5 (21.4%) ng mga Australyano na may edad 16–85 ay nakaranas ng mental disorder, ayon sa National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Gamit ang kanyang musika, hangad ni Red Roy na makapgbigay inspirasyon sa lahat.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW South-west Sydney singer 'Red Roy' makes music that impacts people's lives.

Musika at pagiging inspirasyon sa iba

Malaking parte ng buhay ng mang-aawit mula timog-kanlurang Sydney ang musika. Bata pa lamang si Red Roy ay mahilig na itong kumanta.





"I grew up singing a lot of songs. I passed the ti me just singing just for fun. Singing would help me get through my chores."





Sa pagsusulat niya ng sariling mga kanta, hangad nito na maisulong ang importansya ng bawat isang tao na nakikinig sa kanya.





"When people listen to my songs what I want them to experience is that they know that they loved, they are not alone and that they are enough," anang singer/composer.



Red Roy singing the Australian national anthem at age 14. Credit: Supplied

When people listen to my music, I want them to know that they as one person is valuable and special.

Aktibo ito sa social media sa kanyang Instagram pero diin nito na hindi lamang siya gumagawa ng sariling musika para sumikat.





"Yes, I want to reach millions and millions of people, but I find that every million is just as important as one [person]," diin ni Red Roy na isa ring school chaplain.



Komposisyon at kalusugan sa isip

Iba-iba man ang tema ng mga isinusulat na kanta ni Red Roy, nakatuon naman ang pansin nito sa pagiging tapat at taos-puso.





"Sometimes it’s about love, life experiences or a girl I have a crush on, but the main theme for me is honesty and sincerity. "





"I find that music is such a powerful tool to allow us to experience and heal things that are going on in our lives."





Pangunahing dahilan rin ng pagsusulat ng sariling kanta ni Red Roy, mapa-tungkol sa pag-ibig man o mental health, ay para magbigay-daan sa mga tao na magkaroon ng espasyo upang tunay na maramdaman ang kanilang pinagdadaanan.





Ang kalusugan ng isip ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng pangkalahatang kalusugan ng tao. Ayon sa National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing na ginawa noong 2021, tinatayang 1 sa 5 (21.4%) ng mga Australyano na may edad 16–85 ang nakaranas ng mental disorder sa nakaraang 12 buwan.





Mismong si Red Roy ay nakaranas at nasuri na may pagkabalisa sa kalagitnaan ng pandemya. Malaking parte ng kanyang pagharap sa isyu ang kanyang musika.





" I write my music to allow people have space to truly feel what they are going through, to truly recognise the emotions that they have."



"I find that music is such a powerful tool to allow us to experience and heal things that are going on in our lives." Credit: Supplied by Red Roy Isang espesyal na kanta para sa kanya ang "Right Now". Isinulat niya ito sa gitna ng pandemya habang nasa sa lockdown at nakakaranas ng pagkabalisa.





"The pandemic is an experience we never had before. But as well there’s so much going on with family and I just went through a break up."





"I was really really in a dark place and I was just got diagnosed with anxiety and I was constantly worrying about things, worrying about the past and future, worrying about the things that I have done and how it was going to impact how I live."





Gusto niyang bigyang-diin kung gaano kahalaga na bigyang importansya natin ang bawat sandali na mayroon tayo.





" I realised that the only life we get to live is in this very moment. We can’t live in 10 minutes or 10 years from now. We can’t live and change what happened in the past. We can only live in this very moment."





"The song ‘Right Now’ is about in the fears of yesterday and fears of tomorrow, the safest place to be is right now, in this moment.”



Red Roy started his gig busking in the streets of Liverpool where he would sit next to people who were in rough places and needing home. Credit: Supplied

Pangarap na higit na pagtulong sa iba

Pangarap ng 23-anyos na school chaplain na maipagpatuloy ang kanyang mga komposisyon at pagkanta.





"If there is no obstacle on my way, I would loved to be signed and do a lot more of music. Not just release music but use that music to impact others."



I have this dream that one day I'll build a homeless shelter and help the homeless.

"I started busking in the streets of Liverpool and I was sitting there next to people in rough places who needed a home and there are people out there who need love."





Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang musika, hangad niya na higit pa ang magawa, "I want to have a way where I can truly impact the lives of people by meeting their needs."





Sa kasalukuyan, sa sariling kakayanan bilang school chaplain, madalas itong magbigay ng tulong at payo sa mga estudyante sa kanilang paaralan.

