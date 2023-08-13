Mas mataas na bilang ng mga Australyano, nahaharap sa panganib ng stroke

Key Points Stroke ay isa sa pinaka-karaniwang dahilan ng pagkamatay sa Australia.

Higit 445,000 Australian ang nabubuhay na apektado ng stroke.

Noong 2020, higit 27,000 Australian ang nakaranas ng stroke sa unang pagkakataon, katumbas ng isang stroke bawat 19 minuto.

Nitong taon ngayong National Stroke Week (Agosto 7-13), umaasa ang Australian Stroke Foundation na maitaas ang kamalayan tungkol sa mga epekto na maaaaring maidulot ng stroke at paano ito maiiwasan.





Ayon sa Executive Director of Marketing ng Stroke Foundation na si John De Rango, maraming dahilan ang pag-atake ng stroke.





"There's a very simple acronym to remember and that is is acronym of F.A.S.T or watch out for the face, arms, speech and time."



