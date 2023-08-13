Mas mataas na bilang ng mga Australyano, nahaharap sa panganib ng stroke

Australians face an increasing risk of stroke

According to the Stroke Foundation, more than 80 percent of strokes can be prevented by leading a healthier lifestyle and by scheduling a visit to your GP a bit more often. Credit: Alterio Felines from Pixabay

Stroke ang numero unong sanhi ng kapansanan sa Australia, na may isa sa apat na tao na inaasahang makakaranas ng stroke habang sila'y nabubuhay.

Key Points
  • Stroke ay isa sa pinaka-karaniwang dahilan ng pagkamatay sa Australia.
  • Higit 445,000 Australian ang nabubuhay na apektado ng stroke.
  • Noong 2020, higit 27,000 Australian ang nakaranas ng stroke sa unang pagkakataon, katumbas ng isang stroke bawat 19 minuto.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Australians face an increasing risk of stroke in Filipino image

Australians face an increasing risk of stroke in Filipino

07:38
Nitong taon ngayong National Stroke Week (Agosto 7-13), umaasa ang Australian Stroke Foundation na maitaas ang kamalayan tungkol sa mga epekto na maaaaring maidulot ng stroke at paano ito maiiwasan.

Ayon sa Executive Director of Marketing ng Stroke Foundation na si John De Rango, maraming dahilan ang pag-atake ng stroke.

"There's a very simple acronym to remember and that is is acronym of F.A.S.T or watch out for the face, arms, speech and time."

"'F' is for 'face', has their face dripped or is their face dripped. 'A' is for 'arms', can they lift both arms. 'S' is for 'speech', is their speech slurred or do they understand you. And if any of those signs (are) present, 't' is for 'time'. Time is absolutely critical because stroke is always a medical emergency. So call triple zero immediately if any of those face, arms or speech signs are present. "
