Natututo ka na, kumikita ka pa: Paano nakakatulong ang 'apprenticeship' sa mga Australyano na magkatrabaho

Pagiging apprentice o trainee

Sa Australia, itinuturing na isang mahusay na paraan ang apprenticeship o traineeship para makakuha ng kwalipikasyon sa napakaraming trabaho.





Ang isang Australian Apprenticeship o mas kilala sa tawag na apprenticeship o traineeship sa Australia ay isang paraan para matuto habang ikaw ay kumikita sa pinagsamang may sahod na on-the-job training at pormal na pag-aaral.





Ayon sa tala ng National Centre for Vocational Education Research , noong Hunyo 2020, isa sa siyam na trade worker sa Australia ay mga apprentice o trainee, habang isa sa 45 na manggagawa sa lahat ng trabaho ay nag-ta-trabaho bilang apprentice o trainee.





Isa si Jerrymay Banks sa nakinabang sa kanyang pagpasok bilang isang apprentice at maging isang chef.





"When I finish High School, I didn't know what I was going to do. I just basically got a casual job and stayed at my casual job for years.





"It was where I met my husband and when we started living together, he asked me what I wanted to do as I can't work in a factory all my life," kwento ng ina na si Jerrymay Banks..





"I said to him I wasn't really sure but I like cooking. So he suggested that I do an apprenticeship to become a chef. And so I did."



Kumikita habang natututo

Pinasok ni Jerrymay Banks ang apprenticeship para maging chef. Apat na taon ang kanyang binuno para matapos ito.





"I basically did start with it [apprenticeship] when I was 19. I moved around in Sydney. I didn't want to stay in one place for my apprenticeship.





"I want to experience everything when it comes to being a chef. I just stayed for one year at each place for the four-year apprenticeship that I had."





Isa lamang ang Commercial Cookery sa pinaka-karaniwang apprenticeship na kinukuha ng maraming Australia.



Among the common apprenticeships in Australia include mechanic, plumbing, commercial cookery, hairdressing along with over 500 occupations in a variety of qualification levels. Credit: Chevanon Photography (on Pexels) Bukod sa Commercial Cookery, kasama din sa karaniwang kinukuhang apprenticeship ang carpentry and joinery, plumbing, electrician, bricklaying o blocklaying, light vehicle mechanical technology, airconditioning and refrigeration, hairdressing, cabinet making at painting.





Ayon sa Australian Apprenticeship , sinumang Australian o permanent resident nay pwedeng kumuha ng apprenticeship basta't nakapagtapos ng high school at nasa tamang edad para magtrabaho.





Nasa higit 500 trabaho ang pwedeng pasukan para sa apprenticeship at traineeship.





Pwedeng gawin ang apprenticeship o traineeship ng full-time, part-time o habang ikaw ay nag-aaral.



'Live your dream'

Para sa chef at ngayo'y negosyante na si Jerrymay Banks, malaking pasalamat niya na nakapasok siya sa libreng apprenticeship dahil ito ang naging daan para sa kanyang pagkatuto at matupad ang pangarap.





"It was during my work experience at one resort in Central Coast that I realised that I wanted to have my own business, primarily baking sourdough.





"I basically fell in love with the way of making sourdough, the patience and the time it takes and the health benefits are what I was really impressed about it."





"It's always to live your dream rather than live somebody else's dream. If you can afford it, do it. Live your own dream and make it happen."



