Matapos ang isang taon, patuloy pa rin ang krisis sa Marawi

One year after the crisis, many still face uncertainty

The devastated area of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, also known as the "most affected area." Reconstruction has not started and thousands of residents remain disp Source: ICRC/Jerome Guillaumot

Published 24 October 2018 at 5:55pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 2:05pm
By Myles Morgan
May isang taon na simula nang matapos ang labanan sa Marawi at nabawi ang kontrol mula sa militanteng grupo na IS. Limang buwang napasakamay ng grupong IS ang lungsod bago ito tuluyang natalo ng pwersa ng pamahalaan. Ngunit matapos ang isang taon, patuloy pa din ang krisis.

