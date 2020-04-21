SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Citizenship ceremonies ng libu-libong permanent residents, isinagawa online

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Fadi and Faris Masarweh

Fadi and Faris Masarweh attending their virtual citizenship ceremony via video link with department of home affairs. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 April 2020 at 11:31am, updated 21 April 2020 at 11:41am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

170 permanent residents na ang nagsagawa ng declaration online at inaasahang mas marami pa ang mapoproseso sa mga susunod na araw para maging ganap na mamamayan ng Australia

Published 21 April 2020 at 11:31am, updated 21 April 2020 at 11:41am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero