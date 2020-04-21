Citizenship ceremonies ng libu-libong permanent residents, isinagawa online

Fadi and Faris Masarweh attending their virtual citizenship ceremony via video link with department of home affairs. Source: SBS
Published 21 April 2020 at 11:31am, updated 21 April 2020 at 11:41am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
170 permanent residents na ang nagsagawa ng declaration online at inaasahang mas marami pa ang mapoproseso sa mga susunod na araw para maging ganap na mamamayan ng Australia
