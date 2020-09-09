Mga balita ngayong ika-9 ng Setyembre

Pansamantalang ipinatigil ang isang COVID-19 vaccine trial matapos makaranas ng di magandang reaksyon sa gamot ang isang participant.





Isa itong problema sa Pederal na Pamahalaan, na kakapirma lamang sa kasunduan para makagawa ng AstraZenica vaccine na dinedeveloped ng Oxford University researchers.





Itinanggi naman ni Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nick Coatsworth, na isa itong kabiguan sa COVID-19 immunusation efforts ng Australia.





"We have to keep in mind that tens of thousands of people have now received this Oxford vaccine. This is a testimony to the rigour and the safety focus that people are putting on vaccine development. We'll see what happens with these reports for the Oxford vaccine and by no means it puts that vaccine completely off the table. But that's the reason why the Australian government is investing in multiple technologies, multiple candidates"



