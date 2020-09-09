Mga balita ngayong ika-9 ng Setyembre

Vaccine Trials

Oxford Üniversitesi'nin aşı çalışmaları durduruldu. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Miyerkules ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Pansamantalang ipinatigil ang isang COVID-19 vaccine trial matapos makaranas ng di magandang reaksyon sa gamot  ang isang participant.

Isa itong problema sa Pederal na Pamahalaan, na kakapirma lamang sa kasunduan para makagawa ng AstraZenica vaccine na dinedeveloped ng Oxford University researchers.

Itinanggi naman ni Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nick Coatsworth, na isa itong kabiguan sa COVID-19 immunusation efforts ng Australia.

"We have to keep in mind that tens of thousands of people have now received this Oxford vaccine. This is a testimony to the rigour and the safety focus that people are putting on vaccine development. We'll see what happens with these reports for the Oxford vaccine and by no means it puts that vaccine completely off the table. But that's the reason why the Australian government is investing in multiple technologies, multiple candidates"

Nasa Higit 160 coronavirus vaccines  na ang sinusubukan ngayon sa buong mundo.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Pagbalanse ng pag-aaral at trabaho ng mga international students

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

Bagong pagpopondo para sa aksyon kontra karahasan sa pamilya

Aerial view of Sydney

Mga balita ngayong ika-3 ng Pebrero

pexels-yan-krukau-8199557.jpg

Ano ang mga karaniwang kondisyon ng student visa at paano ito maiintindihan