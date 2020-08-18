SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Sapatos na ipinagbibile ng 80 porsyentong diswekto,dinumog sa Cagayan de Oro city

Shoes in a store

Shoes in a store Source: AAP

Published 18 August 2020 at 1:33pm, updated 18 August 2020 at 2:36pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ipinatigil ng Local Government unit sa Cagayan de Oro, ang pagbebenta ng sapatos na may 80 porsyentong diskwento, dahil sa dami ng taong lumabag sa social distancing.

