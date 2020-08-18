Sapatos na ipinagbibile ng 80 porsyentong diswekto,dinumog sa Cagayan de Oro city
Shoes in a store Source: AAP
Published 18 August 2020 at 1:33pm, updated 18 August 2020 at 2:36pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ipinatigil ng Local Government unit sa Cagayan de Oro, ang pagbebenta ng sapatos na may 80 porsyentong diskwento, dahil sa dami ng taong lumabag sa social distancing.
Published 18 August 2020 at 1:33pm, updated 18 August 2020 at 2:36pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share