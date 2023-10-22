Trending Ngayon: Filipino race driver Bianca Bustamante, bahagi ng McLaren, Sculpture by the Sea & 'tanghulu'

Key Points
- 18-anyos na racer Bianca Bustamante naging unang babaeng Filipino race driver na makasama sa isa sa pinakasikat na grupo, ang McLaren.
- Mahigit 450,000 katao inaasahan bibisita sa 2-kilometrong Sculpture by the Sea exhibition sa Bondi-Tamarama Beach mula Oktubre 20 - Nobyembre 6.
- Chinese 'tanghulu' (fruit skewers) pinagkakaguluhan sa social media.
Trending Ngayon: Filipino Bianca Bustamante becomes the first female racing driver to join the iconic McLaren team; thousands of people are visiting the Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi and netizens are going crazy with the 'tanghulu' fruit skewers.
