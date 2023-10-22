Trending Ngayon: Filipino race driver Bianca Bustamante, bahagi ng McLaren, Sculpture by the Sea & 'tanghulu'

Trending Ngayon: Filipino Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's first female racing driver, Sculpture by the Sea & 'Tanghulu'

Trending Ngayon: More than 100 sculptures on exhibition at the Sculpture by the Sea from Sydney's Bondi to Tamarama Coast Walk, Filipino Bianca Bustamante is the first Filipino female racing driver to join McLaren; netizens are trying out the 'Tanghulu' craze. Credit: Sculpture by the Sea, McLaren (on Facebook), Zhu Bing from Pixabay

Sa ating 'Trending Ngayon' sa SBS Filipino, mainit na pinag-uusapan ang tungkol sa Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi, Filipino Bianca Bustamante naging unang babaeng race driver na maging bahagi ng McLaren at 'tanghulu' pinagkakaguluhan sa social media.

Key Points
  • 18-anyos na racer Bianca Bustamante naging unang babaeng Filipino race driver na makasama sa isa sa pinakasikat na grupo, ang McLaren.
  • Mahigit 450,000 katao inaasahan bibisita sa 2-kilometrong Sculpture by the Sea exhibition sa Bondi-Tamarama Beach mula Oktubre 20 - Nobyembre 6.
  • Chinese 'tanghulu' (fruit skewers) pinagkakaguluhan sa social media.
