Nagtipon ang mga myembro ng partido Republican para sa kanilang kumbensyon

President Donald Trump, right, gives a thumbs up as Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., left, watches. Source: AP
Published 25 August 2020 at 11:39am, updated 25 August 2020 at 11:41am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Ang mga delegado ng partido Republican, mula sa kahabaan ng Estados Unidos, ay nagtipon sa Charlotte, North Carolina para sa kanilang kumbensayon, upang opisyal na inomina si Donald Trump bilang kandidato ng partido para sa pam-pangulong halalan sa Nobyembre.
