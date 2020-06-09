SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Binibigay ng isang videographer ng libre ang kanyang mga serbisyo sa mga negosyong nangangailangan nito

Darrel Roberto offers his video services to small businesses in need.

Published 10 June 2020 at 7:01am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Gamit ang videography, nakakatulong na ang bagong migrante na si Darrel Roberto sa mga Pilipinong bahagi ng komunidad na kinabibilangan na niya ngayon.

Highlights
  • Gumagawa si Darrel ng mga libreng promo videos para sa mga negosyong nangangailangan nito
  • Nakuha niya ang ideyang ito sa isang kaibigang galing Pilipinas
  • Nais niyang malaman ng iba na laging may mga taong gustong tumulong
Ilang buwan pa lang naninirahan si Darrel Roberto sa Melbourne, ngunit nakahanap na siya ng paraan upang tulungan ang iba pang mga Pilipino dito.

Darrel and his family are new Australian migrants.


 

Mga bagong migrante

"My family and I moved to Australia just this February, just before the lockdown. My wife works in analytics for ANZ and got transferred here."

Dahil dito, kinailangang iwan nina Darrel at ng kanyang pamilya ang buhay nila sa Pilipinas.

Covd-19, pandemic, new normal, music, new migrant
Aside from being an interior designer in the Philippines, Darrel was part of a folk music band. Source: Darrel Roberto


"I was working as an interior designer and playing for Talahib People's Music, a folk band that has been performing for 20 years."

"When we had a baby, my wife and I decided I would do freelancing instead so I can take care of him while she was at work."

Darrel immersed himself in photography and videography.
Darrel immersed himself in photography and videography. Source: Darrel Roberto


Habang inaalagaan niya ang kanilang anak, natutong kumuha ng litrato at video si Darrel.

"I would take a lot of photos and videos of our baby and family trips. My friends would also bring me along to their shoots for weddings and events."

Para sa iba

Mula sa isa sa kanyang mga kaibigang ito, nakuha niya ang ideyang tumulong sa mga kapwa niyang Pilipino sa Australya.

"He offered his video services free for people trying to sell food online during the lockdown. I decided to do the same for the Filipinos here, especially international students."



"Food needs good visuals. Videos will allow their product posts to stand out."

Mga anim hanggang walong videos ang inaasikaso ni Darrel kada gawa niya. Apat na oras ang nilalaan niya sa bawat proyekto.

"The only issue sometimes is I don't have a car. When the person I'm doing a video for also doesn't have a car, we just meet halfway in a train station."



Kahit mahirap, hindi nag-aalangan si Darrel na tumulong.

"There was a student who just was selling food just so she could pay for her last semester of school. It makes me feel good when I can help people like that in my own small way."

