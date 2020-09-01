SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Nababahala ang mga estudyante sa Year 12 tungkol sa resulta ng kanilang exam

High school student studies and attends class from home in Australia during the COVID19 pandemic lockdown

High school student studies and attends class from home in Australia during the COVID19 pandemic lockdown Source: Moment RF

Published 1 September 2020 at 12:19pm, updated 2 September 2020 at 11:35am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Dahil tatlong linggo na lamang ang natitira, ang mga estudyante sa Year 12 ay nakatingin ngayon sa kanilang panghuling tatawirin, ang mga exam

