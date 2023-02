Prof Michael Klasen Astroteilchenphysiker

Prof Michael Klasen teaches at the University of Münster in the field of theoretical astroparticle physics. At the turn of the year he was a guest at UNSW in Sydney for 4 months to participate in a one-week conference with colleagues from all over the world, to give a few guest lectures and to discuss the latest state of research, which also led to a future joint project.