Συκωτάκια πουλιών με καραμελωμένα κρεμμύδια και κρασί

cooking

Chicken livers with caramilised onions and retsina Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Τα συκωτάκια πουλιών είναι ένας νοστιμότατος μεζές αρκεί να ξέρεις ένα-δυό μυστικά τους. Γι'αυτό έχουμε την Άντζελα Νικολέττου! Δημιούργησε ένα πιάτο που χρησιμοποιεί το αγαπημένος της κρασί, τη ρετσίνα, και μας αποκαλύπτει τα μυστικά των... πουλιών!

Chicken livers with caramelised onions and retsina

Ingredients

500g chicken livers

1 red onion, sliced

Extra virgin olive oil for frying

½ cup retsina (or dry white wine)

1 tbs mixed fresh herbs, chopped (thyme, sage, oregano, rosemary)

Chopped parsley to garnish

Lemon juice, to serve
Method

To prepare livers, use a small sharp knife to trim any fat or blood vessels and pat livers dry with kitchen paper.

Heat a medium fry pan and add 1 tbs olive oil. Add the onions and some salt and gently sauté, on medium heat until onions are caramelised (about 10 minutes). Add the chopped herbs and mix through. Remove onions from the pan and place pan back on the heat.

Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and fry the livers in two batches. Season the livers with salt and pepper and cook until just coloured on each side. Remove and add to the onions. Repeat with remaining livers.

Add the retsina wine to the pan and using a wooden spoon scrape all the bits that have stuck to the bottom of the pan. Boil the wine until reduced by half and then add the onions and livers back to the pan. Carefully, mix the livers and onions with the pan juices. Remove from heat and place in a serving dish (or serve from the pan). Garnish with fresh parsley and squeeze some lemon juice.

