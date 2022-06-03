30th Anniversary for the landmark Mabo court ruling

Mabo

A copy of the High Court of Australia 3 June 1992 Mabo ruling. Source: SBS News / Felicity Davey

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

30 years ago today the High Court in Australia handed down its historic judgement known as the Mabo ruling with being Eddie Koiki Mabo remembered as the father of Native Title.

Mabo Day
Source: SBS
This podcast is in Greek. For more in English visit
SBS News.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Long Covid already tortures Australians

Why are Indigenous protocols important for all Australians?

National Reconciliation Week 2022: Be brave and engage

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government