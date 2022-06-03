30th Anniversary for the landmark Mabo court ruling

30th Anniversary for the landmark Mabo court rulingPlay05:40A copy of the High Court of Australia 3 June 1992 Mabo ruling. Source: SBS News / Felicity DaveyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.11MB) 30 years ago today the High Court in Australia handed down its historic judgement known as the Mabo ruling with being Eddie Koiki Mabo remembered as the father of Native Title. Source: SBSThis podcast is in Greek. For more in English visit SBS News.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑLong Covid already tortures AustraliansWhy are Indigenous protocols important for all Australians?National Reconciliation Week 2022: Be brave and engageShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government