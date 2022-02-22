A young Australian doing his part on retaining Australia's Greek culture

Greek Australian singer Peter Kara says that his Greek heritage was fundamental in his decision to make music. He talks to SBS Greek.

For the last few years, Peter Kara is been involved in the Australian music industry.



Peter is coming from a diverse ethnic background. 

Both his parents are Greeks and he grew up in Melbourne where the Greek community is thriving.

The Greek Australian culture was fundamental in his decision to make music.

Peter is doing his first steps in the Australian music industry, steps that are difficult and sometimes can be a bit more complicated.
Young artists need to do several sacrifices in order to step up their game in the industry, Peter says to SBS Greek.  

Peter’s latest song was recently released and it is called “Where did you go?”. 

There are some Greek lyrics at the beginning of the songs because he wants to make an impact on the Melbourne music scene.
He wanted to embrace his heritage and his culture and infuse it into my music, make a difference, inspire and have that point of difference from everyone else, he told SBS Greek.

He produced this song with International producer Jarrad Rogers who has worked with people from Demi Lovato, Lana Delray, and many more.

Peter states that he wants to celebrate his heritage and make people aware of his electro/pop Greek English artistry. 

