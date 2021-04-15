ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha: An Exhibition of Precious Icons and Art

Phillip Papagiannopoulos. At the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou

The 'Anastasi' Byzantine Art Exhibition is organized by the District of Northcote book centre in collaboration with Uriel's Workshop Art Gallery. The exhibition is on display all week from 10 am - 6 pm in the room parallel to the book centre.

From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: Dean Kalymnios
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: Konstantinos Kalymnios
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
Phillip Papagiannopoulos. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
