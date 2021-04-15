ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha: An Exhibition of Precious Icons and Art

From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: Dean Kalymnios
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: Konstantinos Kalymnios
From the "ANASTASI: A Journey through Pascha" exhibition at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou
Phillip Papagiannopoulos. Source: SBS Greek / Panos Apostolou