ARIA Awards: Greek Australian director Kozakis nominee for best video

In 2019, their Dance Monkey videoclip featured as a nominee in the same category.





“It gained record-breaking popularity worldwide,” says Greek Australian Nick Kozakis stating amazed by the fact it garnered 1.5 billion views on YouTube.





Now, a year later, Tones and I has partnered with Mr Kozakis as well as Liam Kelly for a videoclip on her latest hit, nominated once more for an ARIA award.

Voting is open for the public until 18 November with the winners set to be announced in a prestigious ceremony on 25 November.





Titled Ur So F**kInG cOoL, the video fits within the signature performance style that has won Tones and I fans in Australia and internationally. Source: Supplied/Nik Kozakis Production was demanding, Mr Kozakis tells SBS Greek , with the artist having to play all the roles featured in the video to make proceedings COVIDsafe.





“We did this video when COVID-19 hit. We knew we couldn’t be in the same room, but we wanted to have many characters, so she acted them all,” he explains.





The end result speaks on its own.

Meanwhile, though only 36 years old, Nick Kozakis has already a wealth of experience in the directing world, with his latest works enjoying increased publicity.

Feature film The Plague (2015) is a recent example. The movie, co-directed by Mr Kozakis and fellow Greek Australian Kosta Ouzas was screened at the Cannes Film Market.





Mr Kozakis’ imminent plans include a horror film called «In God’s Care», and a series for which shootings are expected to begin in early 2021 at the Gold Coast and Taiwan.





You can cast your vote for the ARIA awards until 18 November visiting www.aria.com.au/vote



