Melbourne's Greek language school awarded for a newspaper project about Pontian Hellenism

With the competition theme of ”Pontos”, 1400 entries in various categories were received from schools, ranging from kindergarten, primary schools, junior and senior secondary schools in Greece and from around the world.
St Panteleimon Greek School Dandenong school’s entry won second place in the newspaper category, Niki Farfara-Pashou, Principal of the school told SBS Greek.
The International Competition with the theme “Pontos” was organised in Greece with the approval of the Greek Ministry of Education, Research and Religious, and the support of the Greek National Commission of UNESCO.
Students from the Greek Orthodox Community of Dandenong & Districts Greek School. Source: Niki Farfara-Pashos
Years 7 and 8 students participated and the senior students, Nektaria Antonopoulos, Amelia Kalomiris, and Kyriaki Symeonidou-Syvridou as well.
The school's students participated in the ‘Newspaper’ category, where they created their own newspaper named: “Pontos Everywhere”, and in which they published articles and news about the Pontian culture.
Students from the Greek Orthodox Community of Dandenong & Districts Greek School. Source: Niki Farfara-Pashos
In their newspaper presentation, students covered different aspects of Pontian culture with particular reference to customs and traditions, the Pontian dialect, jewelry, songs, musical instruments, Pontian cuisine, and much more.
Mrs. Maria Hatzisymeonidi, a Pontian parishioner, visited the school and spoke to the students about Pontian Hellenism. The students interviewed her in order to complete their articles in their newspaper “Pontos Everywhere “.
Maria Hatzisimeonidou. Source: Niki Farfara-Pashos
It is worth noting that Mrs. Hatzisymeonidi brought some traditional cheese pies and sweets for them.
The students had the guidance and support of their teachers, Vicky Lambropoulou and Christina Soumi. Polixeni Sagiadellis assisted the students in the graphic design and presentation of the newspaper.
Press Play on the main photo and listen the podcast
The award. Source: Niki Farfara-Pashos
Extract from the students' newspaper. Source: Niki Farfara-Pashos
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ
October 1940: Yiannis Ritsos