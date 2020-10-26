Optimism that the Greek Australian media will survive for least another 15 years

Leon Bombotas, Elaine Kintis, Christopher Gogos, Bill Giannakouras, Themi Kallos, Alice Almeida.

Leon Bombotas, Elaine Kintis, Christopher Gogos, Bill Giannakouras, Themi Kallos, Alice Almeida. Source: Incites

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The future of Greek Australian media was in the spotlight during a special panel discussion with some of the industry’s leading publishers and editors.

Time that Australians are online!
Time that Australians are online! Source: Incites/ Almeida Insights
Digital Media is a multi-billion-dollar industry and growing.
Digital Media is a multi-billion-dollar industry and growing. Source: Incites/ Almeida Insights
COVID drives a 52% increase in News content on mobile.
COVID drives a 52% increase in News content on mobile. Source: Incites/ Almeida Insights
Table: Loyalty to Greek Australian Sites is Growing.
Table: Loyalty to Greek Australian Sites is Growing. Source: Incites/ Almeida Insights
Popular topics on Greek Australian media.
Popular topics on Greek Australian media. Source: Incites/ Almeida Insights
The panelists.
The panelists. Source: Incites/ Almeida Insights
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Πώς η θεατρική ομάδα της Ελληνικής Κοινότητας Μελβούρνης «επιβίωσε» μέσα στην πανδημία

The Abduction of Europa: Ancient Greek Myth

Με ελληνική «σφραγίδα» το νέο εγχείρημα Μέγκαν – Χάρυ

'An opportunity to show how united the Greek community is during the pandemic': 2020 HACCI Excellence Awards

Greek singer Elsa Mouratidou talks about misbehaving naughty women in Greek folk tradition

Το Νοέμβριο η έναρξη της πλατφόρμας για την εγγραφή Ελλήνων εκλογέων στο εξωτερικό

Professor at the Department of Political Science and History of Athens' Panteion University Dimitris Christopoulos on Golden Dawn

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government