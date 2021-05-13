Australia to get 25 million Moderna COVID vaccines

Australia has secured 25 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, with 10 million doses set to arrive this year.





The supply agreement includes two lots, one which protects against the "ancestral" strain of the deadly illness and another which is an updated variant booster jab.





The first will be delivered in 2021 and the second lot, of 15 million doses, will be delivered in 2022.





Minister Greg Hunt on Thursday said the vaccine would provide the "foundation of a booster and variant strategy" shortly after the US-based biotechnology company announced the deal.





