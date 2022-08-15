Australian life expectancy is on the rise but it comes with more chronic health issues

Living longer can only be considered a good news story. But for many Australians those extra years come with the burden of poor health.





Bill Stavreski is the General Manager of Heart Health and Research at the Heart Foundation of Australia.





"The great news is life expectancy is on the rise and that has been the case for the last 50 years. But we are living with more chronic conditions’’ said Bill Stavreski, General Manager of Heart Health and Research at the Heart Foundation of Australia.





‘’More Australians have more co-morbidities. Whether that's living with heart disease, living with diabetes, so what it is showing this research is we are living longer, but unfortunately we are not having the enjoyment and the quality of life" said Mr Stavreski.





An Australian born today can expect to live six years longer than someone born 30 years ago. Diabetes monitor, Cholesterol diet and healthy food eating Source: Getty Images The Global Burden of Disease Index found the top five risk factors associated with high numbers of deaths in Australia in 2019, were high blood pressure, followed by dietary risks, tobacco use, high body-mass index, and high fasting plasma glucose.





Just over 25,500 deaths were associated with high blood pressure.

Mr Stavreski says there are environmental and genetic factors linked to high blood pressure.





"High blood pressure can be attributed to both but there are many things people can do to ensure that they look after their blood pressure levels. Many of those things are not only being active, improving your diet, reducing your salt intake, making sure you don't have salty foods on a regular basis but it's also important to have your regular heart health checks with your doctor and stay on top of your blood pressure levels."





The latest findings come as COVID-19 presents unique barriers for people seeking help for chronic conditions with fewer visits to the doctor for routine checkups noted during the pandemic.





One positive noted in the index, is Australian deaths from heart disease continue to decline due to better care in hospitals and the community.





But professor Garry Jennings, Chief Medical Advisor at the Heart Foundation warns that these conditions are more prevalent in disadvantaged groups.





"We see different rates among recent refugees, we see different rates according to different socio-economic differentials. People in poor suburbs are more likely to suffer from heart disease. People with low incomes and rural and remote communities. They are just an example of where we need to target our heart health and some of our other health measures. "



