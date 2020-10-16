"Nous": A helping hand to those struggling with mental health problems

NOUS is a program run under the One Door Mental Health organisation, providing group support to Greek descent carers of people who live with persistent mental health issues, as well as to persons of Greek descent who have been diagnosed with mental health issues. NOUS is a free of charge program funded by NSW Government.





NOUS program aims at supporting Greek descent carers by delivering psychoeducational courses that intend to increase their knowledge in mental health topics, raise awareness in preventing mental health illness, decrease the stigma surrounding mental illness, as well as enhance the carers’ capacity and resilience to carry out their roles.





Additionally, NOUS supports persons of Greek descent who have been diagnosed with mental health problems through social meetings that aim at reducing their social isolation and developing their social skills, says Paraskevi Triffilis from "NOUS" program to SBS Greek.



