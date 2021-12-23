Australia's most expensive suburbs for 2021: House prices expected to fall

The Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge is seen at dawn in Sydney.

國境重開，目前對旅遊業是否絕處逢生？ Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This year has been an extraordinary year for Australian real estate and, it’s fair to say, it took most people by surprise. Sellers are lowering prices as property listings soar, prompting the first signs of a buyer’s market in 18 months

LISTEN TO
Australia's most expensive suburbs for 2021: House prices expected to fall image

Αυστραλία: Τα 10 ακριβότερα προάστια για το 2021

SBS Greek

23/12/202104:45
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Bearing no gifts, but the discussions are ongoing: High-profile Federal Labor party officials at the Greek Community of Melbourne

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

«Δουλειές υπάρχουν»: Συνέδριο στην Ελλάδα για την ψηφιακή οικονομία

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

St Basil's former bosses ordered to give evidence

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Her Voice: A new book aims to give voice to women from diverse background

2021: A difficult year for Indigenous Australians

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23