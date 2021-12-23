Australia's most expensive suburbs for 2021: House prices expected to fall

Australia's most expensive suburbs for 2021: House prices expected to fallPlay04:45國境重開，目前對旅遊業是否絕處逢生？ Source: AAP Image/Mick TsikasGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.71MB) This year has been an extraordinary year for Australian real estate and, it’s fair to say, it took most people by surprise. Sellers are lowering prices as property listings soar, prompting the first signs of a buyer’s market in 18 monthsLISTEN TOΑυστραλία: Τα 10 ακριβότερα προάστια για το 2021SBS Greek23/12/202104:45PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗBearing no gifts, but the discussions are ongoing: High-profile Federal Labor party officials at the Greek Community of MelbourneΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ«Δουλειές υπάρχουν»: Συνέδριο στην Ελλάδα για την ψηφιακή οικονομίαΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗSt Basil's former bosses ordered to give evidenceΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗHer Voice: A new book aims to give voice to women from diverse background2021: A difficult year for Indigenous AustraliansShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23