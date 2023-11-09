'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer

Adelaide-based Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis is the director and principal lawyer at a law firm with almost 20 years of experience in the industry.





His career began at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and he later branched out to work at both a national and top-tier law firm.





Fuelled by his desire to make a significant impact, Matthew established his law firm in 2014.



His mission was to work directly with small businesses and entrepreneurs, offering them superior-quality legal services and building meaningful, impactful relationships.





Matthew’s passion for diversity, deeply influenced by his Aboriginal and Greek heritage, has enabled him to make substantial contributions to Australia’s legal industry and community.





He and his film were honoured with the 2020 Australian Small Business Champion Awards for Legal Services and as one of Australasian Lawyer’s Most Innovative Firms.





In 2022, he was a finalist in the 2022 Telstra Business Awards and lately, in 2023, Matthew Karakoulakis was recognised as the Most Influential Lawyer of the country.



Matthew Karakoulakis's 98-year-old grandmother In an interview with SBS Greek, Mr Karakoulakis talks about his Hellenic and Indigenous upbringing.





He talks about the three passions he had at a young age: football, martial arts, and the law.





He has been heavily involved with Australia’s migrant and Indigenous communities and he always felt different and unique as a Greek-Indigenous man.





He talks about the lessons he learned so far in his career as a lawyer coming from a diverse background.





He wishes he will be able to make some time to visit Greece and Siatista, the northern Greek town near the city of Kozani where his father was born and then migrated to Australia.

