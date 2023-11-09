'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer

Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis with his 98-year-old Greek grandmother

Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis with his 98-year-old Greek grandmother

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Matthew Karakoulakis has a true and genuine love for both Greek and Aboriginal cultures and their beautiful similarities. They both helped him a lot in his professional life and to become one of the most influential legal minds in Australia. Mr Karakoulakis talks to SBS Greek

Adelaide-based Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis is the director and principal lawyer at a law firm with almost 20 years of experience in the industry.

His career began at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and he later branched out to work at both a national and top-tier law firm.

Fuelled by his desire to make a significant impact, Matthew established his law firm in 2014.
Matthew Karakoulakis
Matthew Karakoulakis
His mission was to work directly with small businesses and entrepreneurs, offering them superior-quality legal services and building meaningful, impactful relationships.

Matthew’s passion for diversity, deeply influenced by his Aboriginal and Greek heritage, has enabled him to make substantial contributions to Australia’s legal industry and community.

He and his film were honoured with the 2020 Australian Small Business Champion Awards for Legal Services and as one of Australasian Lawyer’s Most Innovative Firms.

In 2022, he was a finalist in the 2022 Telstra Business Awards and lately, in 2023, Matthew Karakoulakis was recognised as the Most Influential Lawyer of the country.
Matthew Karakoulakis's 98-year-old grandmother
Matthew Karakoulakis's 98-year-old grandmother
In an interview with SBS Greek, Mr Karakoulakis talks about his Hellenic and Indigenous upbringing.

He talks about the three passions he had at a young age: football, martial arts, and the law.

He has been heavily involved with Australia’s migrant and Indigenous communities and he always felt different and unique as a Greek-Indigenous man.

He talks about the lessons he learned so far in his career as a lawyer coming from a diverse background.

He wishes he will be able to make some time to visit Greece and Siatista, the northern Greek town near the city of Kozani where his father was born and then migrated to Australia.
The town of Siatista, near Kozani, Northern Greece
The town of Siatista, near Kozani, Northern Greece Credit: TASOS_PAPAS
More SBS Greek stories in English

'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War I

'Greek culture is the bedrock of humanity and I am proud of it'

Punch in the stomach: Raftopoulos' new film outlines Greece's migration crisis

'Once Melbourne Greeks get to know Hellenic RSL, we got their support'

'Vibrating with life': Christian Orthodox icons in Australia's prestigious Museum of Old and New Art

Share

Latest podcast episodes

O Logos, Hellenic Writers' Association of Australia

«Ο Λόγος»: Έτοιμο το νέο τεύχος του ομογενειακού λογοτεχνικού περιοδικού

Effy Alexaki's 'Viewfinder' exhibition at the Hellenic Museum Melbourne

Από το φολκλόρ στην τέχνη: Αναδρομική έκθεση της σημαντικότερης Ελληνοαυστραλής φωτογράφου

stroganoff tenderloin

Beef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHINA TOUR

«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-Κίνας