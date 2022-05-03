Baked rabbit with herbs and potatoes

cooking

Baked rabbit with potatoes and herbs Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Try an alternative to the traditional Greek dish of rabbit "stifado" by baking the rabbit in the oven with herbs and potatoes. Angela Nicolettou had the details.

Baked rabbit with herbs and potatoes

Ingredients

1 rabbit, cut into pieces

1 medium onion, sliced

3 bay leaves

small bouquet of fresh herbs (oregano, thyme, sage, rosemary) roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

Juice of 1 large lemon

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for frying

½ cup white wine

4 potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
READ MORE

Artichokes saganaki

Method

Cut rabbit into pieces (first removing the back and the front legs and then cutting the rib section in half) and marinate in the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, bay leaves and herbs (for at least 1 hour or overnight if possible).

Heat oven to 180C.

Heat a fry pan and add some olive oil to cover the base of the pan. Fry rabbit pieces in batches until just beginning to colour and then place in a medium sized baking dish. Once all rabbit pieces have been lightly fried, add the onions to the pan and cook until they begin to soften.  Add the wine to the pan together with any remaining marinade and cook for a further minute stirring to ensure anything stuck to the frypan is mixed through. Remove pan from heat and pout contents over the rabbit. Add the potatoes plus half a cup of water and gently mix and season with salt and pepper.

Cover with baking paper and then foil and bake for 40 minutes.

Remove foil and bake for a further 15 minutes.

More delicious recipes
READ MORE

Συκωτάκια πουλιών με καραμελωμένα κρεμμύδια και κρασί


READ MORE

Imam bayildi simplified


READ MORE

Cheese pie (tiropita)


READ MORE

Salad with potatoes and wild greens


READ MORE

Lamb pasta bake (youvetsi)


READ MORE

Greek meat pie


READ MORE

Authentic Soutzoukakia Smyrneika Recipe

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23