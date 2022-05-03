Baked rabbit with herbs and potatoes

Ingredients





1 rabbit, cut into pieces





1 medium onion, sliced





3 bay leaves





small bouquet of fresh herbs (oregano, thyme, sage, rosemary) roughly chopped





2 cloves garlic, sliced





Juice of 1 large lemon





¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for frying





½ cup white wine





4 potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

Method





Cut rabbit into pieces (first removing the back and the front legs and then cutting the rib section in half) and marinate in the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, bay leaves and herbs (for at least 1 hour or overnight if possible).





Heat oven to 180C.





Heat a fry pan and add some olive oil to cover the base of the pan. Fry rabbit pieces in batches until just beginning to colour and then place in a medium sized baking dish. Once all rabbit pieces have been lightly fried, add the onions to the pan and cook until they begin to soften. Add the wine to the pan together with any remaining marinade and cook for a further minute stirring to ensure anything stuck to the frypan is mixed through. Remove pan from heat and pout contents over the rabbit. Add the potatoes plus half a cup of water and gently mix and season with salt and pepper.





Cover with baking paper and then foil and bake for 40 minutes.





Remove foil and bake for a further 15 minutes.





