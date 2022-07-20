Christina Efthymiades: "It is never too late to help those in need"

Sydney resident Christina Efthymiades was among the Greek Australians, honoured on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.





She was honoured in the third category with the distinction of Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia, Member (AM), for her significant service to charitable organisations, and to the public relations industry.





"It was a great surprise. I wasn't expecting it and frankly felt humbled. This recognition has brought great pride and happiness to me, and my family and I have had a happy few weeks after receiving so many wishes from people who contacted me to congratulate me," she said while speaking to SBS Greek.

Talking about the special honour Christina Efthymiades said it was something that never crossed her mind.





"It's not something I ever thought about or expected. I have supported various organisations and causes and I am happy to be able to use my talents and enthusiasm to make a positive difference. For me, the purpose has always been the good I can do for society and for justice. Not for any recognition," she said, stressing that the award she received will help her to work with even more zeal.





"This recognition has made me reflect on my life so far. It gives me courage to continue my work and use the talents God has given me. Sometimes I think we forget that what we do matters more. I think it's something we should always remember," she said.

At the same time, Christina Efthymiades revealed what she advises young people.



