Coronavirus fact sheets aim to help dementia patients and their families

One in eight Australians living with dementia speak a language other than English at home and almost one in five people in residential aged care, have English as their second language.





This can be an issue in Australia, as many sufferers lose their second language skills, reverting to their native tongue, as the disease progress.





Chief executive of Dementia Australia, Maree McCabe says additional social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has quickened the progression of the disease for some sufferers.

Masks are necessary for health reason, but add to the confusion.





This is why the charity has launched coronavirus fact sheets in 38 languages.

These include tips on how to stay active and engaged during lockdown, as well as COVID-19 symptoms to look out for and hygiene information.



