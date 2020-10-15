Trial expands of immune-boosting TB vaccine as possible COVID strategy

coronavirus Nepal

A Nepali health worker checks the body temperature of a child during a national vaccination campaign at Ramghaat primary health center in Kathmandu Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Doctors are expanding a large-scale trial to see whether a drug widely used to prevent tuberculosis will be effective as part of the world's COVID-19 response.

The B-C-G vaccine, introduced almost 100 years ago, is being trialled among health workers in Europe and Australia.

Trials are underway on a tuberculosis vaccination to see if it might help reduce the effects of COVID-19 on healthcare workers.

Called the BRACE trials, they’re taking place in the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, and Brazil.

They aim to recruit more than 10,000 healthcare staff worldwide.

The B-C-G vaccine is currently given to more than 100 million babies worldwide each year to protect them against tuberculosis, or T-B.

French scientists began developing the B-C-G in 1908 and it was introduced in 1921.

The name, Bacillus Albert [[al-BEAR]] Guerin [[GEAR-an]], comes from the names of the two bacteriologists involved - Albert Calmette and Camille Guerin.

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria which attacks the lungs and is caught by being in close contact with a person with the disease when they sneeze or cough.

It became especially common after the Second World War.

The vaccine became more widely used in the 1950s where large specialist hospitals were set up to treat patients with T-B.
READ MORE

800 οι νεκροί από κορωνοϊό στη Βικτώρια

Although doctors usually recommend boosting the immune systems with sleep, fitness and a good diet, the study's researchers argue there are few interventions that have been scientifically proven to do that.

They say B-C-G is one that' s known about, and they're now looking to see how it performs with the coronavirus.

A second wave of COVID-19 cases appears to be crossing the world.

The giant hospitals, erected hastily to cope with an increase in cases during the first outbreak, could soon be busy again.

If doctors can prove the trial is successful, vulnerable people could be given B-C-G in future outbreaks.
READ MORE

NSW authorities issue alerts for growing clusters at southwest Sydney

Other B-C-G trials are taking place in Βραζιλία, Germany, Denmark, and the U-S.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government