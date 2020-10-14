NSW authorities issue alerts for growing clusters at southwest Sydney

Authorities warn that anyone who visited the following places at the following dates should stay vigilant in case they exhibit coronavirus symptoms. If any signs occur, people need to get tested and self-isolate immediately.





-Woolworths Oran Park at 30 of September, as well as 9 and 8 October between 5:30 - 6:30pm.





-Prasadi Nepali Emerald Hills, on 2 of October between 3:30 - 4pm.





-McDonalds Emerald Hill, on 2 of Οctober between 5 - 5:15pm.





-Aldi Leppington, on 2 of October between 5:30 - 6:15pm.





-Fantastic Furniture Campbelltown, on 9 of October between 3:30 - 5:20pm.





-Bunnings Gregory Hills, on 6 of October between 7 - 8:00pm.





-IKEA Tempe, on 7 of October between 1:30 – 5:30pm.



