NSW authorities issue alerts for growing clusters at southwest Sydney

Victoria Health urges Shepparton residents with symptoms to get tested for COVID19, after three new cases emerged.

A medical practitioner take information from members of the public at a drive through testing clinic in Victoria. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

NSW authorities have warned the visitors in 7 different locations in southwest Sydney to monitor for coronavirus symptoms and immediately get tested and isolated if they exhibit any signs.

Authorities warn that anyone who visited the following places at the following dates should stay vigilant in case they exhibit coronavirus symptoms. If any signs occur, people need to get tested and self-isolate immediately. 

-Woolworths Oran Park at 30 of September, as well as 9 and 8 October between 5:30 - 6:30pm.

-Prasadi Nepali Emerald Hills, on 2 of October between 3:30 - 4pm. 

-McDonalds Emerald Hill, on 2 of Οctober between 5 - 5:15pm. 

-Aldi Leppington, on 2 of October between 5:30 - 6:15pm. 

-Fantastic Furniture Campbelltown, on 9 of October between 3:30 - 5:20pm. 

-Bunnings Gregory Hills, on 6 of October between 7 - 8:00pm.

-IKEA Tempe, on 7 of October between 1:30 – 5:30pm.

