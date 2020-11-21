Coronavirus: Greece marks a new record in daily deaths

Many overseas students feel isolated and lonely in Australia.

Overseas students can face feelings of isolation and loneliness in Australia especially during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Greece has marked a new record in daily in deaths from coronavirus.

 

Greek authorities announced 72 deaths and 2.581 new cases the past 24 hours.
YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE

From British Cyprus to a new life in Australia: The story of Andrew Michael Daniels

Asked on the possbility of harsher restrictions, professor Athanassios Tsakris, who is part of the Greek government's committee of experts for the pandemic, said they are waiting to see how the situation develops over the next few days before making any suggestions to the authorities. 

Meanwhile the European Union announced that it signed a deal to secure a supply from Pfeizer's vaccine. 

Press Play to hear more.
YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE

Ηow archaeologists managed to save Greek antiquities from the Axis powers

Share

Latest podcast episodes

floods and fires

At the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in Victoria

Voters are seen entering a pre-polling booth at Central Station, Sydney, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Referendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories

A man speaking on a stage

'X' ditches political lie detector

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"