Coronavirus: Greece marks a new record in daily deaths







Greek authorities announced 72 deaths and 2.581 new cases the past 24 hours.

YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE From British Cyprus to a new life in Australia: The story of Andrew Michael Daniels

Asked on the possbility of harsher restrictions, professor Athanassios Tsakris, who is part of the Greek government's committee of experts for the pandemic, said they are waiting to see how the situation develops over the next few days before making any suggestions to the authorities.





Meanwhile the European Union announced that it signed a deal to secure a supply from Pfeizer's vaccine.





Press Play to hear more.