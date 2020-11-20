From British Cyprus to a new life in Australia: The story of Andrew Michael Daniels

The Daniels family in Sydney, during 1958

The Daniels family in Sydney, during 1958 Source: Supplied/Andrew Michael Daniels

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Andrew Michael Daniels along with his family, left British Cyprus during the end of the 40's, seeking a better life elsewhere. To that end, they came to Australia.

The Daniels family, Andrew, his older sister and their parents, decided to leave Cyprus sometime between 1948 and 1949. His parents came to the decision after his father helped out a British colonel who had forgotten a satchel of money at the restaurant.


  • The family moved to Australia from British Cyprus with the help of a British colonel
  • In Australia, Mr Daniel’s is migrant background caused other kids to unsuccessfully try and bully him
  • He has worked for decades in many areas of the construction industry and particularly enjoyed litigation work

Mr Andrew’s father found the satchel and returned it to the colonel. He in turn decided he owed the man and so warned him that things in the island, which back then was a British Colony, would soon ‘’turn nasty’’.  With the colonel acting as their sponsor, they moved to Australia as Mr Andrews’s mother had family in the country.
The Daniels Family in Alexandria, 1950
The Daniels Family in Alexandria, 1950 Source: Supplied/Andrew Michael Daniels
Once off the boat, the family initially stayed with relatives and eventually settled in Maroubra. Young Andrew started school. Being a migrant, initially he became the target of attempted bullying.
You can find more stories here

The Hellenic origins of QANTAS and the Greek names of its first planes

‘’I quickly learned two English words and those were ‘I Bash’ because they tried to bully me. They found out not only I was stronger than them, but I was also faster than them’’ said Mr Daniels.

However, his prowess in sports made him accepted.

‘’By the time I put football boots on, I was accepted. Because I’m Aussie. It’s strange, how something like that changes things’’ said Mr Daniels.

His name, and his story are now part of the Welcome Wall, along with the names of many other migrants who came to Australia for a better life. It was the idea of his wife, as she had placed the name of her father there previously.
Welcome Wall at the Australian National Maritime Museum
The Welcome Wall, in Darling Harbour, Sydney Source: AAP
After school he attended Sydney Technical College where he studied Engineering Surveying and followed that up with studying Architecture at UTS, or as it was know back then, New South Wales Institute of Technology.

 His career has spawned decades and he has worked in various parts of the construction industry. From constructing buildings to litigation work.

‘’I’ve done a lot of litigation work in all facets of the courts, from district court to the Supreme Court, and that was very rewarding for me’’.

Press Play to hear the full interview. 
You can find more stories here

The history of Greek migration to Australia featured in Australia's National Maritime Museum

Daniels family in 1949
Daniels family in 1949 Source: Supplied/Andrew Michael Daniels
Share

Latest podcast episodes

floods and fires

At the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in Victoria

Voters are seen entering a pre-polling booth at Central Station, Sydney, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Referendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories

A man speaking on a stage

'X' ditches political lie detector

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"