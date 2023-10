Some of the first meetings where discussions for the establishment of QANTAS took place at the Hotel of Haralampos Koronis, in Queensland’s Charleville.

It was Koronis who recommended that ancient Greek are given to some of the first aeroplanes such as Perseas, Hermes, Atalanti, and Pegasus.





More about the story in this interview with Emeritus Professor at Charles Sturt university, George Kanarakis. Hotel Koronis Source: Supplied