Death rattled Afghanistan in the dark of the night

It was late at night, 1.24 after midnight. One of the worst moments an earthquake can happen. Most had fallen asleep and the room for people to react to a sudden very strong earthquake was minimal. Especially when it is noted at a depth of just 10 kilometers. The closer, the more intense the vibration and the impact it has on the earth's surface.





Initial estimates spoke of an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale. A later update determined the magnitude of the strong earthquake at 5.9 Richter. The epicenter was reported 46 kilometers southwest of Khost in Afghanistan, close to the borders with Pakistan. The disasters it caused are still incalculable in their entirety. The death toll was more than 1,000 and the number of injured was 1,500 in Paktika province alone.



