Whether it's a part of our dinner or even a quick snack for the kids at school, tuna rissoles with ricotta cheese are a unique choice.

Tuna rissoles with ricotta cheese

Ingredients you will need:

240 g tuna in oil (canned)





250 g anthotiro cheese (ricotta)





50 g parmesan cheese





1 egg





1 tablespoon of parsley, finely chopped





Salt





Pepper





Olive oil for frying





1 cup of breadcrumbs