Cycladic Press: Shedding Light on Marginalised Voices in Greek Literature

Greek Australian Michael Alexandratos aims to shed light on these marginalized voices through his imprint, Cycladic Press.





With a focus on modern Greek culture and literature, Alexandratos strives to publish works that have not received the attention they deserve elsewhere.





His commitment to highlighting non-canonical works and writers is evident in his diverse collection of publications.



The main aim that I had from the beginning was to publish works and on themes in modern Greek studies and literature that haven't received the same attention elsewhere.

Founded in 2016, Cycladic Press began with a small zine on Rebetiko lyrics. However, Alexandratos expanded his vision over time, deciding to publish full-length books.





The press aims to bring attention to topics and themes in modern Greek studies and literature that have been overlooked.





By publishing works on marginalized people, such as sex workers, queer individuals, and prisoners, Cycladic Press challenges the boundaries of traditional academic discourse and embraces a more inclusive approach.



One of Alexandratos' notable projects is an anthology titled "The Other Side of the Moon: An Anthology of Greek Outsider Writing, 1820 to Today."





This anthology explores the works of individuals who were mentally ill, eccentric, or otherwise marginalized in Greek literary movements.





Alexandratos' personal experience with mental health issues, particularly psychosis, has driven him to give a voice to these writers.





By compiling their writings, he aims to create a space for their stories within the broader context of Greek literary history.



Queerbetika is a term that I created in order to make a field of study out of queerness and homosexuality in rebetiko

Another fascinating publication by Alexandratos is the book "Queerbetika." This work delves into the world of queer sexuality within the realm of Rebetiko, a traditional genre of Greek music.





Through the term "queerbetica," Alexandratos seeks to establish a field of study that focuses on LGBTQ+ experiences within the Rebetiko genre.





By using a more inclusive term like "queer," he aims to break free from prioritising one experience or difference over another, fostering a more comprehensive understanding of sexuality and gender.



Looking ahead, Alexandratos envisions Cycladic Press evolving to encompass a wider range of topics and voices.





While he recognizes the significance of Rebetiko in the books published so far, he hopes to delve into Greek queer literature and poetry.





