Flash news in Greek, 11 May 2022

Flash news in Greek, 11 May 2022Play02:17Greek News Flash. Source: SBS GreekGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.68MB) LIsten to the main news stories of the day and the weather forecast in Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government