From Sydney to Eurovision for Cyprus

An expat from Sydney will represent Cyprus in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, which starts in London, UK, next week.





Andrew Lambrou will perform the song "Break A Broken Heart", which is about the value of fighting adversity in life and coming out victorious from a relationship that has hurt you.





Speaking to the SBS Greek, the young Cypriot-Australian refers to the moment his family was informed of his selection to represent his home country in the prestigious music competition:





"Everyone was so happy. My grandmother was crying, my mom and dad were hugging me and they were so proud of me. And for me to be in this position right now, it's really special. So I feel the love for my family, for sure," he said.



He also notes the messages he attempts to convey through his song "Break A Broken Heart."





"This song states that you have to get back on your feet after the hard times in your life and in your relationships. Finding yourself and becoming the strongest version of yourself. That's what this song really means to me. And for me on stage, the most important thing is for it to be authentic and real. I personally connect with this song and I want people to feel that when I perform it. That's the most important element for me," he said.





The young singer also referred to the fact that this year's music competition is not hosted in last year's winner Ukraine, due to the war, but in London, Britain, sending his own message of unity.





"At the end of the day, Eurovision is about unity in the world. I think that's the most important thing for me. And of course, there are some horrible things going on in the world, but Eurovision is a place where we can go to unite. So that's the most exciting thing for me and one of the strongest messages that Eurovision conveys. So everywhere here in Liverpool, there are a lot of Ukrainian symbols and fantastic things from Ukraine that Liverpool embraces, and it's really nice to see," he said.



Andrew Lambrou, sent his own message to both the expats who will be watching him here in Australia and the country he will be representing at this year's music competition, Cyprus.





"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone in Australia. I really feel the love and support, and it's extremely special to me, and it gives me so much motivation to go out there and give my best and make everyone proud. And I hope to make my fellow Australians proud as well. So a huge thank you to everyone," he said.



This year's competition

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest takes place from Tuesday 9 May to Saturday 13 May 2023 in Liverpool and will be broadcast in Australia on the dates and times listed below:





Live morning broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand



Semifinal 1 - Wednesday, May 10 at 5:00am AEST.



Semifinal 2 - Friday 12 May at 5:00am AEST



Grand Final - Sunday 14 May at 5:00am AEST





Note: Following the live broadcasts, the semi-finals and grand finals are expected to be available to stream on SBS On Demand from the following times:





Semifinal 1: 12:00pm (noon) on Wednesday, May 10



Semifinal 2: 12:00pm (noon) on Friday, May 12



Grand Final: Sunday 14 May





Repeats in prime time on SBS and SBS On Demand



Semifinal 1 - Friday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST



Semifinal 2 - Saturday 13 May at 7:30pm AEST



Grand Final - Sunday 14 May at 7:30pm AEST





Cyprus with Break a Broken Heart by Andrew Lambrou and Greece with What They Say by Victor Vernikos will compete in the second semi-final, in eighth and sixth place respectively.



