Greek Australian youth honored at 1st Global Diaspora Medical Forum

Mid-July in Thessaloniki. How many Greeks in the diaspora would not like to be there now? Dozens of distinguished doctors and bioscientists of Greek origin put it into practice. Attending the 1st Global Diaspora Medical Forum.





It is organized by the General Secretariat of Hellenism Abroad & Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Medicine of the Aristotle University, while it is held under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of the Internal affairs / Sector of Macedonia - Thrace, as told ERT and the "Voice of Greece" on behalf of the organizers the general secretary of Hellenism Abroad and Public Administration professor Mr. Yiannis Chrysoulakis.





The main goal of the conference is to help network scientists of Greek origin all over the world and to strengthen their ties with Greece.





Honored persons of the conference are young men and women from Australia. About 40 Greek youth from Melbourne, aged 18 to 25, who are traveling these days to Greece, as part of the first trip organized by the Greek Community of Melbourne after the pandemic. Mr. Chrysoulakis emphasized that they made sure that the conference coincided with the trip of the Greek Australian youth. Because they believe that by participating in similar events, these children come closer to their homeland and tomorrow they will become its best ambassadors abroad.





Greek Australian youth have a lot to learn through the events of the conference, which include a unique meeting between Aristotle and Hippocrates. But the conference does not only contain philosophy and science. It also embraces cultural events. Traditional dances, a concert with songs by the late Grigoris Bithikotsis, but also by Evanthia Reboutsika, who, as Mr. Chrysoulakis pointed out, wrote the modern Anthem of expatriates, the song "Hellenism".



