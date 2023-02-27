Monday News Bulletin 27.02.23

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Monday 27 February 2023.

Greek Politics

Alexis Tsipras refers Pavlos Polakis to the Ethics Committee of SYRIZA

Italy shipwreck.jpg

At least 59 people die in a migrant boat crash off the coast of Italy

Agios Andreas 2.jpg

Consecration and cutting of the Vasilopita in the Greek schools of Western Australia

Sunday News Bulletin 26.02.23