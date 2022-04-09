Greek News - Saturday 9.4.22

Greek News - Saturday 9.4.22Play13:06News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.14MB) The main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the globe.This podcast is available in Greek. For news in English visit SBS News.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑGreek News - Friday 8.4.22Greek News Flash - Friday 8.4.22Greek News - Thursday 7.4.22Greek News Flash - Thursday 7.4.22Greek News - Wednesday 6.4.22ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government