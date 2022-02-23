Greek News - Wednesday 23.2.22

Greek News - Wednesday 23.2.22Play11:43News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.79MB) The detailed bulletin, with the main news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international news.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑAnother 60 COVID-19 deaths in Australia, Moderna vaccine approved for young childrenCOVID-19 Update: Moderna vaccine approved for children aged 6 to 11Σε κυρώσεις για Ρωσία προχωρά και η ΑυστραλίαGreek News Flash - Wednesday 23.2.22ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government