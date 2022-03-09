Greek News - Wednesday 9.3.22

Greek News - Wednesday 9.3.22Play12:28News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.75MB) Main news bulletin of the day.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑGreek News Flash - Wednesday 9.3.22Scott Morrison declares national emergency during visit to flood-hit NSW regionsΕξαπλώνεται η ιαπωνική εγκεφαλίτιδα στην Αυστραλία. Τί πρέπει να γνωρίζεις.The Greek Festival at Darling Harbour is postponedShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government