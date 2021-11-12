How to eat a healthy Greek souvlaki

Healthy Greek Souvlaki

Healthy Greek Souvlaki Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

One can hardly resist the Greek souvlaki, wrapped in the pita, together with tomato, tzatziki and potatoes. It is a complete food. For those who pay attention to their diet, there are even ways to make our own souvlaki healthier.

You crave to eat Greek souvlaki with pita. But healthy, without a lot of fat. You also want the pita wrap to be healthy, without preservatives and additives, made from 100% wholemeal flour, to fill you up. Are you asking for a lot? No.

There is a way to enjoy our favorite "pitogyros" at home, making sure it's with the best ingredients, as nutritionist Dimitra Papamichou tells us. It is enough to put our hands in the dough and make the pitas ourselves. She even gives out the ingredients we will need:

  • 350 grams of wholemeal flour
  • A tablespoon of yeast
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 200 ml lukewarm water
Mix the flour with the salt, yeast and sugar in a large bowl. Then add the olive oil and water and knead lightly until the dough comes off the walls of the bowl.
Leave the dough in a warm place to rise for half an hour.
Then we divide it into six balls and open each one in the shape of a pie with about 5mm thickness and about 20 cm diameter.
If our dough is fresh and sticks, sprinkle with a little flour.
At the end, sprinkle with a little corn flour and let them rise for another 5 minutes.
We pierce them lightly with a fork, taking care not to pierce them all the way down.
Heat very well a pan which we have lightly smeared with olive oil.
Bake each pie for one to 2 minutes on each side, taking care to get color in some places but not to bake completely.
We put them in a taper as they are hot and close it so that they do not lose their moisture.
(We can put some baking paper on the base of the taper if it is plastic).
When they cool completely, bake them in the oven for 5 minutes!
They are kept in the fridge and we bake them just before eating them!

Calories: 245
Protein: 9 g.
Fiber: 7 g.

For the filling we choose grilled chicken, which has fewer calories. Homemade tzatziki with low fat and oven baked chips. Good appetite or as they say in Greek "Kali orexi". 

This podcast is in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

The jump of the kangaroo on our plate ...

Mushrooms are a natural source of vitamin D and protein

Souvlaki ‘giaourtlou’

Σουβλάκι με κοτόπουλο

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23