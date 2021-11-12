How to eat a healthy Greek souvlaki

You crave to eat Greek souvlaki with pita. But healthy, without a lot of fat. You also want the pita wrap to be healthy, without preservatives and additives, made from 100% wholemeal flour, to fill you up. Are you asking for a lot? No.





There is a way to enjoy our favorite "pitogyros" at home, making sure it's with the best ingredients, as nutritionist Dimitra Papamichou tells us. It is enough to put our hands in the dough and make the pitas ourselves. She even gives out the ingredients we will need:





350 grams of wholemeal flour

A tablespoon of yeast

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons of olive oil

200 ml lukewarm water

Mix the flour with the salt, yeast and sugar in a large bowl. Then add the olive oil and water and knead lightly until the dough comes off the walls of the bowl.



Leave the dough in a warm place to rise for half an hour.



Then we divide it into six balls and open each one in the shape of a pie with about 5mm thickness and about 20 cm diameter.



If our dough is fresh and sticks, sprinkle with a little flour.



At the end, sprinkle with a little corn flour and let them rise for another 5 minutes.



We pierce them lightly with a fork, taking care not to pierce them all the way down.



Heat very well a pan which we have lightly smeared with olive oil.



Bake each pie for one to 2 minutes on each side, taking care to get color in some places but not to bake completely.



We put them in a taper as they are hot and close it so that they do not lose their moisture.



(We can put some baking paper on the base of the taper if it is plastic).



When they cool completely, bake them in the oven for 5 minutes!



They are kept in the fridge and we bake them just before eating them!





Calories: 245



Protein: 9 g.



Fiber: 7 g.





For the filling we choose grilled chicken, which has fewer calories. Homemade tzatziki with low fat and oven baked chips. Good appetite or as they say in Greek "Kali orexi".



