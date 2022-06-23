How to help refugees in need to heal

Each year, Refugee Week has a different theme. This is done to raise awareness of the issues affecting refugees in Australia and around the world and to help the wider community understand what it is like to be a refugee. This year's theme of Refugee Week is: Healing.
Listen to how you too can volunteer to help refugees in Australia throughout the year by clicking play on the podcast. This podcast is available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Death rattled Afghanistan in the dark of the night