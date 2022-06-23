How to help refugees in need to heal

Refugee Week 2022

Source: RCOA

UN figures show that one in 78 people on Earth is now a refugee.

Each year, Refugee Week has a different theme. This is done to raise awareness of the issues affecting refugees in Australia and around the world and to help the wider community understand what it is like to be a refugee. This year's theme of Refugee Week is: Healing.

Listen to how you too can volunteer to help refugees in Australia throughout the year by clicking play on the podcast. This podcast is available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Death rattled Afghanistan in the dark of the night

How is a funeral organised in Australia?

