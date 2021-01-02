Ice cream with melomakarana and cherries

Cherries with melomakarona and ice cream
Ingredients
6 melomakarona (Greek honey and walnut biscuits)
500ml vanilla ice cream
Edible flowers for garnish
500g pitted fresh cherries
2 tbs orange juice
1 tbs honey
2 tbs ouzo
Method
Place the pitted cherries and orange juice in a small pan and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the honey and ouzo and continue to simmer for a further 5 minutes. Let the cherry compote cool and place in the fridge until needed. This can be prepared a day or 2 in advance.
To serve, take one biscuit and crush it into a crumb. Place ¾ of the crumb at the base of a small serving bowl and then add a scoop or 2 of vanilla ice cream. Spoon cherry compote on top and finish with the remaining biscuit crumb. Garnish with an edible flower.
The recipe serves six.
