"Man is a musical being", the importance of music in our lives

What would the world be like without music? What would people's relationships be like if there was no song to express them? Music is a unique way to capture human thoughts and emotions.





Main Points





What music is to humans and how it affects our health

How it can contribute to our everyday life in a positive way

What is the benefit of music therapy for children and adults

Music it is a language that expresses every human being and it is no coincidence that every culture, no matter how developed it was, has produced and created its own music.





In ancient Greece, the importance of music is also attributed to the fact that in the dodecatheon there was a god, Apollo, who was the god of music and light and was the patron of the arts and divination.

The importance of music in our lives is best emphasized by the Finnish composer and violinist, Jean Sibelius, who aptly observes that "music begins where the possibilities of language stop".

Music as... medicine

Studies have shown that parts of our brain can be activated when listening to music, and that it also helps to increase concentration and the smooth development of the foetus during pregnancy (sonatal method).





In many people's opinion, music is a special tool for scientists for alternative therapies (music therapy), with its benefits being varied for every age group.



